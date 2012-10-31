WRAPUP 6-Devastated US Northeast crawls back after monster storm

* Obama tours storm-ravaged New Jersey shore with Christie
* Financial markets reopen after shutting for two days
* Mass transit to resume limited service in New York City
* New York's Bellevue Hospital evacuated, 500 patients moved
By Daniel Bases and Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The U.S. Northeast began an
arduous slog back to normal on Wednesday after historic storm
Sandy crippled transportation, knocked out power for millions
and killed at least 64 people with a massive storm surge that
caused epic flooding.
Financial markets reopened with New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock
Exchange after the first weather-related two-day closure since
1888 and packed buses took commuters to work with the
city's subway system halted after seawater flooded its tunnels.
The progress stood in contrast to images of devastation
along the New Jersey Shore. The state's governor, Chris
Christie, joined President Barack Obama aboard the Marine One
presidential helicopter for a tour over flooded neighborhoods
and burning homes. {ID:nL1E8LVD5O]
"If your homes aren't too badly damaged we can hopefully get
you back in," Obama told residents at an evacuation shelter in
the town of Brigantine. "The entire country's been watching.
Everyone knows how hard Jersey has been hit."
"We're not going to tolerate any red tape. We're not going
to tolerate any bureaucracy," said Obama, who has temporarily
suspended campaigning with the presidential election six days
away.
Sandy crashed ashore on Monday as the largest storm to hit
the United States in generations after killing dozens of people
in the Caribbean. It was likely to rank as one of the costliest
storms in the nation's history.
One disaster-modeling company said Sandy may have caused up
to $15 billion in insured losses.
While financial markets reopened and some New York residents
returned to work, there were setbacks in the city. Building
damages forced the evacuation on Wednesday of Bellevue Hospital,
a major medical center best known for its psychiatric services
and emergency care.
Medical professionals were moving 500 patients to other
hospitals, Bloomberg said. Evacuations of four other hospitals
and 17 chronic care facilities had already been ordered.
An evacuation order for 375,000 New Yorkers in low-lying
areas remained in effect and with subways down the mayor ordered
that cars must have three or more passengers to enter Manhattan.
Across the Hudson River in Hoboken, chest-high floodwaters
rushed into the streets in a flash on Monday night just after
the power went out, and by Wednesday morning the water was still
knee high in many areas.
"I thought it was the end. I kept telling my sons to pray
and that's all we did," said Marcelina Rosario, 47, who was
trapped in the second floor of her Hoboken apartment.
"Everything happened so fast. The water started coming up, the
refrigerator was floating."
The New York area's John F. Kennedy and Newark airports
reopened with limited service after thousands of flights were
canceled, leaving travelers stuck for days. LaGuardia Airport, a
third major airport serving the nation's busiest airspace, was
flooded and remained closed.
Limited New York subway service was due to return on
Thursday, four days after shutting down ahead of the storm, and
some commuter rail service was due to come back on line later on
Wednesday.
Still, it will take days or weeks to recover from the
massive power and mass transit outages.
"It looks like the pictures of London or even Dresden after
World War Two," New York Senator Charles Schumer said in
describing Breezy Point, a New York City area where 111 homes
were destroyed by fire.
"Last night I had to drive into lower Manhattan. It's eerie
to see all the lights out. No street lights, no traffic lights
and no glows in any of the apartment buildings," Schumer said,
calling for national unity similar to what followed the attacks
of Sept. 11, 2001.
More than half of all the gas stations in New Jersey and
Long Island were shut on Wednesday due to power outages and
depleted fuel supplies, frustrating attempts to restore normal
life, industry officials said.
POLITICAL CONSIDERATIONS
With six days to go before the Nov. 6 elections, Obama and
Christie set aside political differences to tour the devastated
New Jersey shore together.
Christie has been a vocal backer of Republican challenger
Mitt Romney but praised Obama and the federal response to the
storm. They lifted off by helicopter under
cloudy skies for an hour-long aerial tour of affected areas.
"I am hesitant to make political calculations about the
impact of an event that resulted in the death of 50 people and
the loss of $50 billion in property," said David Axelrod,
Obama's senior campaign adviser.
The growing U.S. death toll from the storm reached at least
64, with 30 people killed in New York state, including 22 in New
York City, nine in Maryland, and six each in New Jersey and
Pennsylvania. Five other states reported fatalities.
Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean last week as a
hurricane before it slammed into the U.S. East Coast with winds
of about 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour) and pushed inland.
Remnants of the storm churned slowly over Pennsylvania on
Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Winter storm
warnings were in effect along the central Appalachian mountains
and flood watches and warnings were issued across New England
and northern mid-Atlantic states.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said the
storm may be the most expensive in U.S. history.
"Now we are looking at flooding on Lake Erie, possibly Lake
Michigan," Napolitano said. "We're looking at secondary flooding
downstream as rivers fill with the remnants of Sandy and the
water has to go somewhere."
Some 5.7 million homes and businesses in several states
remained without power on Wednesday morning, down from a high of
nearly 8.5 million, which surpassed the record 8.4 million
customers who went dark from last year's Hurricane Irene.
Sunday's New York Marathon will go on as scheduled, but
Wednesday night's Halloween parade through Greenwich Village and
Thursday night's NBA game between the New York Knicks and
Brooklyn Nets have been postponed.
On Broadway, most of the shows that had been canceled since
Sunday were due to resume on Wednesday, the Theater League said.