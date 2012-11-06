WRAPUP 4-Sandy disrupts voting; U.S. Northeast braces for new storm

* Voters encounter delays, confusion at the polls
* N.J. town orders evacuation as new storm system approaches
* NYC beaches, parks ordered closed in anticipation
By Daniel Trotta and Sharon Reich
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The aftermath of Superstorm
Sandy created chaos and long lines at voting stations in the
U.S. Northeast on Tuesday while officials braced for a new storm
due to batter the region on Wednesday.
The former hurricane that walloped New York and New Jersey
eight days ago continued to create misery for the thousands who
lost their homes and 900,000 households and businesses that
remained without power.
Voters casting ballots for the U.S. president endured
confusion at makeshift polling stations. In New York City's
Rockaways, a badly damaged barrier island community facing the
Atlantic, people whose homes were damaged or destroyed or lacked
power went to vote in a tent.
"This is OK," said voter Alex Valger, comparing the polling
place to near-freezing temperatures at home. "You ever try to
sleep in a house where there is no heating control and the
temperature outside is 34 (Fahrenheit)?"
In Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood, still far from
recovered from Sandy's onslaught, voting had to be relocated
from one school to another that lacked handicap access.
At least two voters had to be carried up the 17 steps, said
Sally Stein, the polling place coordinator. Election board
officials also made them relocate to another room halfway
through the day because they considered the first room a fire
hazard.
"I'm very disgusted today, very disgusted," Stein said.
Still crawling out the devastation of Sandy, the region
braced for a smaller but powerful storm, a nor'easter due to
bring 60-mph (95-kph) winds and a mix of rain and snow on
Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures could dip toward freezing
or below.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered all city parks and
beaches closed at noon on Wednesday for at least 24 hours.
"We just don't need to send our first responders into the
ocean to save someone who is being foolish," Bloomberg said.
On the devastated Jersey Shore, a summer tourist haven where
Sandy's storm surge swallowed whole neighborhoods and pushed
entire homes across the street, the town of Brick issued a
mandatory evacuation order for waterfront neighborhoods.
Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean before it moved
north, combined with a strong North Atlantic system, and roared
ashore on the New Jersey coast on Oct. 29 as a rare hybrid
superstorm.
It killed at least 114 in the United States and Canada and
knocked out power to millions of people while swamping seaside
towns and inundating New York City's streets and subway tunnels.
The death toll rose when a Long Island man was killed on
Tuesday morning when a storm-damaged tree he was cutting down
fell and hit him in the head, Suffolk County police said.
While President Barack Obama was expected to win New York,
New Jersey and Connecticut, the states most affected by Sandy,
the storm could spotlight the arcane Electoral College system
that decides the presidency.
One possibility was that low voter turnout in storm-ravaged
states could allow Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win the
popular vote even if Obama wins the state-by-state Electoral
College race, securing a second term.
VOTING BY EMAIL, FAX OR AFFIDAVIT
Officials confronted unprecedented challenges for Election
Day across the region, where polling stations were among the
thousands of buildings damaged by Sandy.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers would be
able to vote at any polling place by presenting an affidavit. In
New Jersey, those affected by Sandy will be designated as
overseas voters, allowing them to cast ballots by fax or email
as late as Friday.
Cuomo's order appeared to create confusion among poll
workers, with paper ballots and affidavits in some cases being
distributed even to voters who arrived at their regular polling
place as opposed to only those whose assigned voting station was
elsewhere.
Long lines were common.
"It's going to be thousands in here. We have seven poll
sites combined into this one tent, so we have voters from all
over the Rockaways coming here," said Stephen Thompson, a
training specialist for the Board of Elections who was working
in the tented polling place.
In Bay Head, New Jersey, most residents had to flee inland
for shelter after Sandy wrecked their exclusive seaside
community but many were returning on Tuesday so they could vote.
Some drove for two hours to get to the firehouse polling
station.
"We're very patriotic in this town," said longtime resident
Joanne Pehlivanian. "We're going to vote no matter what."
The scene was more confused in the New Jersey town of
Hoboken, on the Hudson River facing Manhattan, which was
inundated with storm surge.
Hoboken voter Jake Stuiver, carrying his 2-year-old daughter
Naomi, said he was turned away from his normal voting place and
sent to an alternate location, where his name was not on the
list of eligible voters.
"And I saw about four people who've had a similar
experience," Stuiver said. "I'm carrying around a 2-year-old and
she's cranky. We've been sleeping in different locations all
week because we were evacuated, you know what I mean? ... I'm a
very motivated voter in this town so I'm going to vote, but if
that wasn't the case then I'm sure I'd have to move on to other
things by now."
Commuters around the region faced another taxing trip to
work on Tuesday, although most found the effort somewhat less
troublesome than on Monday, when typical commutes of 40 minutes
or less stretched to several hours, particularly from New
Jersey.
Many gas stations still lacked electricity or gasoline, and
motorists endured long lines at the stations that were open.
Fuel rationing was in force in New Jersey, where
some residents hired school children to stand in line with gas
cans.