Nor'easter complicates insurance for Sandy-struck businesses

* Brokers say every policy will be handled differently
* Unassessed damage complicates matters
* Scientist calls Sandy's NYC flooding a 250-year event
By Ben Berkowitz
Nov 8 Businesses in New York and New Jersey that
were preparing insurance claims for losses from Superstorm Sandy
now have a second headache: how to deal with new losses from an
early winter snow storm.
The snow and wind from the nor'easter made continuing power
outages worse, once again snarled road and rail traffic, and may
have contributed to fresh damage at businesses that had not made
repairs yet from Sandy.
Disaster modeling companies expect Sandy caused as much as
$20 billion in insured losses, not counting flood damage that
could add billions more to the total.
Insurance experts say the nor'easter will only complicate
what was already going to be a difficult and prolonged
negotiation between commercial policy holders and insurance
companies over what was covered, when and for how long.
"If an adjuster wasn't already out to identify what Sandy
did - and there's probably a pretty good chance that hasn't
happened in a lot of instances - and you had damage from (the
nor'easter), you wouldn't necessarily know that," said Rick
Miller, chief broking officer for the U.S. property insurance
practice at Aon Plc's Aon Risk Solutions.
The most significant questions will be around coverage known
as business interruption (my shop was damaged by the storm and
so I couldn't transact business) and contingent business
interruption (my shop is fine but my supplier's warehouse was
damaged and they cannot ship me goods to sell).
Sandy was already expected to cause not only billions of
dollars in business interruption losses, but also years of
litigation over whether certain kinds of interruption qualified
for coverage or not.
Policies typically have limits on how many hours coverage
lasts once the interruption begins. Figuring out whether the
nor'easter caused a new interruption or was part of an existing
one, where time had expired, will be one of the thorny questions
to be addressed.
For homeowners, the questions around the nor'easter are much
simpler than for business owners: is my house damaged or not,
and was it wind or water that caused the damage? Those questions
have their own complications, but on a much smaller scale than
the disputes potentially facing large corporations.
"It gets complicated because policyholders and their
insurers are going to have to work out where the different
causes of their property damage came from and how that
implicates the provisions of the policy," said Jonathan Cohen,
an insurance litigator at Gilbert LLP in Washington.
CAN'T TELL THE DIFFERENCE
Allianz, the German insurer, released a report
last week indicating business interruption claims generally
accounted for up to 70 percent of the catastrophe losses on
commercial insurance policies.
Experts like Aon's Miller say it is almost certain that
property insurance policies will treat Sandy and the nor'easter
as two separate events. That means two separate deductible
payments for policyholders, raising costs even further.
"It may well become impossible to separate them out," said
Robert Muir-Wood, chief research officer of RMS, one of the main
firms used by insurers to model their disaster losses. "Having
an extra storm like that, from what I've seen, it's more that it
delays everything, it adds another day or two to recovery."
Muir-Wood said lower Manhattan, which he described as the
"epicenter" of losses, suffered a storm surge from Sandy so
severe it would be considered more than a once-in-250-years type
of event.
That will create even more problems, Aon's Miller said, for
businesses that had flood coverage but whose policies treated
severe floods differently, or excluded them entirely.
"It's very hard to make a generalization because each of
these contracts is going to stand on their own," he said.