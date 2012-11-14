版本:
中国
2012年 11月 15日 星期四

Sandy insured losses seen up to $25 bln -RMS disaster modeler

Nov 14 Disaster modeling company RMS expects U.S. insured losses from superstorm Sandy in a range of $20 billion to $25 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

RMS has not formally released its loss review yet, but the company confirmed comments by clients who have seen early data on the losses. At the high end of the range RMS's estimate exceeds peers AIR and Eqecat, whose top estimates were $15 billion and $20 billion, respectively.

