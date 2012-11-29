版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日

New NY insurance rules needed due to disagreements-official

Nov 29 New York State implemented emergency regulations requiring insurance companies to adjust claims related to superstorm Sandy more quickly, after the industry was unable to agree on a voluntary program, an official with the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a number of large insurers would not give the state a firm commitment to adjust claims as fast as regulators wanted.

