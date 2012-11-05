版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 01:43 BJT

Kinder Morgan says no fuel spill at Perth Amboy, NJ, terminal

NEW YORK Nov 5 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said there had not been a fuel spill from their large Perth Amboy, New Jersey, oil terminal following Hurricane Sandy, and that an earlier Coast Guard statement about the recovery of an oily water mix referred to a clean-up effort at a facility up-river.

