UPDATE 2-Power outage hits Knight Capital, cuts off trading

* Backup generator failed in Jersey City
* Customers routing orders to other brokers
* Knight's shares down 3.4 pct on Wednesday afternoon
(Adds details, background, quotes from NYSE and traders)
By John McCrank and Jessica Toonkel
Oct 31 A failed backup power generator has
forced Knight Capital Group to tell clients to route all
stock orders away from the brokerage on Wednesday, as the
effects of Sandy, the massive storm that slammed into the U.S.
East Coast, were still being felt.
It was the second time in three months the Jersey City, New
Jersey-based broker has had to ask clients to route orders
elsewhere.
Knight, a top U.S. market maker - a brokerage that buys and
sells stocks for clients and ensures orderly trading - said the
generator failed before midday, affecting its institutional
equities sales and trading, and market-making businesses.
Like many other firms in the New York metro area, the
company was operating on backup energy after the massive storm
Sandy hit late on Monday, knocking out power for millions.
Knight's clients have been told to send their NYSE-listed
and Nasdaq stocks, along with options trades, elsewhere
"All computer interfaces with Knight will be shutdown with
no new orders, both by phone or electronic, being accepted at
this time," the company said.
A spokeswoman for Knight said the move was to "protect
clients while we determine what the issue is."
MARKETS TRADING AS USUAL
All U.S. stock markets had been shut down on Monday and
Tuesday in response to pressure from firms worried about
employee safety during the storm, as well as concerns about
markets functioning effectively on contingency plans with light
staffing in place. It was the first time in 27 years that
exchanges closed because of bad weather.
On Wednesday, stock markets opened as usual.
Three months earlier, Knight was forced to route orders to
other brokerages due to a software glitch that sent a deluge of
unintentional trades into the market, leaving it with a massive
position it had to unload at a loss of over $400 million. Knight
had to take on new investors to avoid bankruptcy.
The issue on Wednesday was unrelated.
"Many people are operating from some contingency place, and
often that works fine, but sometimes there are hiccups," said
Larry Leibowitz, NYSE Euronext's chief operating
officer. "But as a whole, it's actually going quite well. We
haven't heard of widespread problems."
The New York Stock Exchange is also operating on backup
generators. Leibowitz said it has multiple backups in place, and
that while it was told it might have power by Friday, NYSE was
ready to run on generators through the weekend and beyond.
NYSE is in communication with Knight, he said, adding that
Knight has a backup to its Jersey City backup, in Purchase, New
York, but switching intraday could be risky for clients.
"They are being abundantly cautious to their customers and
saying, 'you should route out so that if we have to do a switch
or do something, you're not impacted,' and I commend them for
that."
NOT A PANIC
Volume in U.S. stocks after the two-day closure was average.
"Its not a panic," Paul Weisbruch, vice president of
exchange-traded fund and options sales and trading at Street One
Financial, said of the Knight issue. "Because not that many
people are trading." He said the company was getting calls from
clients looking to reroute orders.
Fidelity, one of the biggest U.S. brokerages, said it uses
multiple market makers, such as Citadel Securities, UBS AG
, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup, so
rerouting orders was not a problem.
Noah Hamman, chief executive of AdvisorShares, a Bethesda,
Maryland-based exchange-traded fund provider that uses Knight as
its lead market maker, was a bit troubled when he heard Knight
was rerouting orders.
"It is a little disconcerting for things like backup
generators to not be working because these are relatively basic
disaster recovery things to have in place," he said. "I will be
curious to get some feedback to find out what happened."
As a result of the Knight issue, AdvisorShares saw a few of
its ETFs, such as its Global Echo ETF and its Accuvest
Global Long Short ETF and start trading at wider spreads
than usual for a few hours, Hamman said.
Even with the issue, Hamman said he wasn't too worried about
Knight. "It's one of those days you are expecting some things
not to go right," he said.
Knight's shares were down 3.4 percent at $2.53 on Wednesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard
Orr and Marguerita Choy)