Knight Capital says business as usual after power issue resolved

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Knight Capital Group
said on Thursday it was processing stock orders as usual after
resolving a backup power generator issue that forced the
brokerage to instruct its clients to route orders elsewhere for
part of Wednesday.
The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company's backup
generators went down at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday after
running low on fuel, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
The company's critical trading systems then switched to
battery power, which continued until the generators were
restored at around 2 p.m., the memo said.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to protect our clients,
a decision was made to instruct clients to route away," the memo
said.
Knight, a top U.S. market maker - a brokerage that buys and
sells stocks for clients and ensures orderly trading - said its
fuel-related issues had been addressed "for the foreseeable
future."
Like many other companies in the New York metro area, the
company was operating on backup energy after the massive storm
Sandy hit late on Monday, knocking out power for millions.
All U.S. stock markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday in
response to firms worried about employee safety during the
storm, as well as concerns about markets functioning effectively
on contingency plans with light staffing in place. It was the
first time in 27 years that exchanges closed because of bad
weather.
It was the second time in three months Knight has had to ask
clients to route orders elsewhere.
On Aug. 1, Knight was forced to route orders to other
brokerages due to a software glitch that sent a deluge of
unintentional trades into the market, leaving it with a massive
position it had to unload at a loss of more than $400 million.
Knight had to take on new investors to avoid bankruptcy.
The problem on Wednesday was unrelated.