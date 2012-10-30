US livestock industry unbuffeted by Sandy

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 30 Poultry producer Perdue Farms
Inc kept four of its processing plants and a distribution center
in the northeast shut down for a second day, as monster storm
Sandy brought heavy flooding along the coastal communities of
the Delmarva Peninsula, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Perdue said it closed down the facilities on Monday in
preparation for the hurricane, which has killed 18 people and
left a wide swath of the eastern United States struggling with
epic flooding and massive power outages.
On Tuesday, as the storm system continued its trek inland,
Perdue spokeswoman Julie de Young said two of the farmers who
raise chickens for the company had experienced "extensive
flooding" and that many of the other farmers were relying on
generators to power their operations and ventilation equipment
for the chicken houses.
But as word of storm damage to the nation's livestock sector
began to trickle out Tuesday, the news appeared to be relatively
positive.
Tyson Foods' poultry processing facility in
Temperanceville, Virginia, was closed on Tuesday and is
scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, said company spokesman Worth
Sparkman. No damage was reported at any of Tyson's facilities
within reach of the storm, he said.
In Landover, Maryland, Smithfield Foods, the largest
pork producer and hog processor in the world, opted to keep its
plant there shut on Tuesday because of the storm, but planned to
resume operations on Wednesday, said Smithfield Foods'
spokeswoman Kiera Lombardo.
The company did not say whether it experienced any storm
damage to its facilities.
In Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Cargill Inc said it
ran its beef processing plant on Saturday to produce extra
product to supply its customers during the brunt of the storm,
Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said via an e-mail.
The company cut back the plant's operating hours on Monday,
and Martin said the facility was back to normal operations by
Tuesday. But he cautioned that "our response may be impacted by
potential infrastructure damage to utilities, roads and other
vital elements of the supply chain in the region."
Perdue Farms, which also had minor flooding at one of its
plants, was hoping to reopen its distribution center by late
Tuesday if the roadways were safe for drivers and employees to
travel, de Young said.
The Delmarva Peninsula is a hub for poultry production, with
about 15,000 people working in the chicken industry - from
farmers raising birds to processing plant workers, according to
data from the Delmarva Poultry Industry's website.
"Right now there's a travel restriction in Delaware," de
Young told Reuters on Tuesday. "We need to make sure
everything's safe" before the center reopens.
Perdue, which became the third-largest poultry producer
after acquiring Coleman National last year, was also waiting to
see whether roadway conditions would allow it to reopen its four
processing plants on Wednesday.
Four of the company's processing facilities are on the
Delmarva coastal area, de Young said.
Company-wide, Perdue Farms has 2,116 poultry producers
raising chickens and turkeys. It produced nearly 3.1 billion
pounds of meat in 2010, according to the company's website.
"There's a bit of a sigh of relief that the damage
hasn't been worse," de Young told Reuters on Tuesday.
The market seems to share that sentiment, as livestock
prices recovered from a recent price plummet amid concerns over
storm-fueled disruptions of consumer and restaurant demand along
the northeast.
New Yorkers spent almost $7 billion on beef in 2010, making
it the third-largest consumer of beef based on dollars spent,
behind California ($13.3 billion) and Texas ($9 billion), based
on data compiled by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
On Tuesday, Chicago Mercantile Exchange October live cattle
closed up 0.525 cent per lb to 125.900 cents. December
was up 0.925 cent to 126.200 cents.
CME December hogs ended up 0.300 cents per lb to
78.100 cents. February closed at 83.875 cents, up 0.625
cent.