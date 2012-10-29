CORRECTED-Eqecat estimates Hurricane Sandy losses up to $20 bln

(Removes word "insured" from headline)

Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy is likely to cause insured losses of $5 billion to $10 billion and economic losses of $10 billion to $20 billion, disaster modeling company Eqecat said on Monday.

A spokeswoman said the company may update the estimate later this week, depending on the actual impacts after Sandy makes landfall late Monday or early Tuesday. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)