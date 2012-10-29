UPDATE 1-Eqecat estimates Hurricane Sandy losses up to $20 bln

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy is likely to cause insured losses of $5 billion to $10 billion and economic losses of $10 billion to $20 billion, disaster modeling company Eqecat said on Monday.
The company may update the estimate later this week, a spokeswoman said, depending on actual impacts after Sandy makes landfall, which is expected to occur late Monday or early Tuesday.
Even at the low end of the Eqecat estimate, Sandy would rank as one of the worst hurricanes in history by insured losses. Last year's Hurricane Irene, by comparison, caused about $4.3 billion in insured losses.
Before Eqecat released its estimate, most Wall Street analysts were expecting insured losses of around $5 billion, which they said the industry could easily handle.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.