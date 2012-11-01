UPDATE 1-Eqecat sees Sandy insured losses up to $20 bln in U.S.

* Economic damages up to $50 bln
* Loss estimate is double prior forecast
Nov 1 Disaster modeling company Eqecat now
estimates that monster storm Sandy caused up to $20 billion in
insured losses and $50 billion in economic losses in the United
States, the company said on Thursday.
The insured loss estimate is double what Eqecat forecast
previously. The firm said subway and electrical outages will
produce much more substantial losses than had been expected.
At the high end of the range, Sandy would rank as the
fourth-costliest catastrophe ever in the United States,
according to the Insurance Information Institute, behind
Hurricane Katrina, the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Andrew.
Eqecat's estimate is higher than peer AIR Worldwide, which
projected insured losses from Sandy at $7 billion to $15
billion. RMS, the other modeler used by the insurance industry
to forecast losses, has said only that Sandy would clearly be
costlier than last year's Hurricane Irene.