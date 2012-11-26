版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 23:57 BJT

AIR Worldwide now estimates Sandy insured losses up to $22 bln

Nov 26 Disaster modeling company AIR Worldwide raised its estimate of insured losses from superstorm Sandy substantially, forecasting losses from $16 billion to $22 billion.

The firm's initial estimate, the day after the storm hit, had been for $7 billion to $15 billion in losses. AIR said on Monday that higher storm surge damage accounted for most of the change.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐