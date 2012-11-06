Macquarie Infrastructure's operations resume post-Sandy

Nov 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Co said
its aviation and bulk liquid storage operations affected by
Hurricane Sandy were coming back online starting Monday.
The energy services company said power was restored to its
bulk liquid storage terminal in New Jersey with about half of
its facilities at the site back to normal operation. There was
no damage to its tanks and pipelines.
The company's fixed base operations, Atlantic Aviation,
located at three airports in New Jersey, Long Island and
Connecticut were restored and its heliport in New York was
providing limited services, it said.
Shares of the company closed at $43.90 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.