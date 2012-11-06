Macquarie Infrastructure's operations resume post-Sandy

Nov 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Co said its aviation and bulk liquid storage operations affected by Hurricane Sandy were coming back online starting Monday.

The energy services company said power was restored to its bulk liquid storage terminal in New Jersey with about half of its facilities at the site back to normal operation. There was no damage to its tanks and pipelines.

The company's fixed base operations, Atlantic Aviation, located at three airports in New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut were restored and its heliport in New York was providing limited services, it said.

Shares of the company closed at $43.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.