Fidelity to brokerage customers: U.S. markets to open Wednesday

Oct 30 Fidelity Investments, which has one of the largest U.S. online brokerages, told retail customers that it expects U.S. markets to open Wednesday for normal trading.

"U.S. markets are expected to open normally on Wednesday October 31," Fidelity said on Tuesday in a message to customers on its brokerage site. "Orders entered since 4:00 pm EST Friday October 26 will be eligible for execution when trading resumes."

Fidelity was not immediately available for further comment.

