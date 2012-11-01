UPDATE 1-U.S. money markets returning to normal, rates dip, after Sandy

* U.S. repo rates approach pre-Sandy levels
* A large money fund firm sees assets returning
* Modest bounce in commercial paper activity
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. money markets showed signs
of returning to normal on Thursday after a devastating storm
disrupted major markets earlier this week and caused Wall Street
firms, U.S. banks and companies to scramble for cash.
Money markets are a vital cash source for financial markets,
where Wall Street finances trading positions and loans and
Corporate America raise funds for inventories and to meet
payrolls.
On Thursday, money market mutual funds and other cash
investors reduced what they charge Wall Street firms and banks
on overnight loans, while corporate treasurers shifted money
back into money funds after withdrawing heavily from their
accounts in preparation for Hurricane Sandy.
"There was a bit of cash hoarding with Sandy. Those flows
have pretty much reversed themselves," said Deborah Cunningham,
chief investment officer of money markets at Federated Investors
in Pittsburgh.
Federated is one of the biggest U.S. money fund operators.
It has 41 money funds with combined assets of nearly $245
billion as of Sept 30.
Money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to $2.507
trillion for the week ended Oct. 30, according to a report
published by iMoneyNet on Wednesday. The weekly drop in assets,
which intensified on investors' month-end cash needs, was the
biggest since a $103.21 billion fall in the week ended Aug 2,
2011.
The decline in assets resulted in less cash for money funds
to buy investments such as repurchase agreements and commercial
paper, which trading houses and corporate treasuries use to
raise short-term cash, analysts said.
After major markets reopened without any glitch, investors
shifted cash back into money funds.
For example, the Federated Prime Obligations Fund
-- Federated's biggest "prime" money fund that could invest in
repos and commercial paper -- assets rose to $48.81 billion on
Wednesday, up about $600 million from $48.20 billion on Monday,
the firm said.
Virtually all mutual funds were closed on Tuesday.
In the $1.8 trillion tri-party repo market, the interest
rate on an overnight loan, against which U.S. Treasuries and
other securities are pledged as collateral, was quoted as high
as 1.25 percent on Monday. That was five times higher than where
the overnight repo rate was trading a week earlier and a level
not seen since during the height of the global financial crisis
in late 2008.
As of Thursday, overnight repos traded at 0.24-0.25 percent
on nearly normal volume after they opened at 0.30-0.35 percent.
They ended at 0.35-0.40 percent late on We dnesday.
Trading on longer-term repos remained light, however, with
staff at many investment houses and trading firms still running
below normal, investors and traders said.
The $948 billion commercial paper market showed a modest
bounce after it was nearly grounded when the bond market was
closed on Tuesday, the day after Sandy swept across the
densely populated Northeast region, leaving at least 82 dead.
Data from the Federal Reserve showed 84 commercial paper
issues worth $2 billion were sold on Wednesday, compared with 30
issues worth $1 billion sold on Tuesday.
Companies rushed to sell 206 issues of short-term IOUs,
worth $7.38 billion, on Monday before Sandy approached the
Northeast, according to Fed data.
"Any CP rollovers occurred on Monday," Cunningham said.
Still, the amount of commercial paper outstanding contracted
by $20.7 billion to $945.8 billion in the week ended Oct 31, the
latest Fed data showed.