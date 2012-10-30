版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 19:13 BJT

Monroe Energy's Trainer refinery sees no storm damage-source

NEW YORK Oct 30 Monroe Energy's 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, continued operating Monday ahead of Hurricane Sandy and appears to have sustained no damage, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, which is at the tail end of a massive maintenance turnaround, is expected to reach full rates next week with the alkylation unit comes on line, the source said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐