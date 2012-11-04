US government seeks apartments, hotels for Sandy evacuees

Nov 4 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet
Napolitano said on Sunday federal agencies are looking for
apartments and hotel rooms for people displaced by superstorm
Sandy.
"Our goal is to try to get people out of the shelters,"
Napolitano said at a news conference in New Jersey with Governor
Chris Christie.
Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
estimated the city needs temporary housing for as many as 40,000
city residents.
Neither Napolitano nor Christie provided an estimate for the
number of New Jersey residents displaced when Sandy swept over
the northeast coastline on Monday night.