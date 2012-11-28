New York lobbies for $42 bln in Sandy disaster aid

* Federal assistance "clearly warranted," Bloomberg says
* "Going to be a hard sell," says Schumer
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 New York state is seeking $42
billion in aid to deal with damage from superstorm Sandy, but
there is no assurance Congress will move quickly as it grapples
with a budget crisis, officials from the state said on
Wednesday.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg lobbied Congress on
Wednesday, saying he was confident that lawmakers would agree to
help pay for damage from Sandy, the second-costliest disaster in
U.S. history, even as they deal with the looming "fiscal cliff"
of tax hikes and automatic spending cuts.
"Given the scale and impact of the storm, federal assistance
is clearly warranted," Bloomberg, who was flanked by New York
Democratic Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, said
after meeting congressional leaders.
Schumer said Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun
Donovan, the White House's point man on Sandy relief, had said
the administration would send a first supplemental spending
package to Congress early next week.
Schumer warned that passage could be difficult given
resistance in Congress to disaster aid, the talks over the
"fiscal cliff," and the shortage of federal money.
"There is no doubt this is going to be a hard sell," he
said.
Schumer said the package needed to be large and flexible on
how state and local officials spend the money.
NEW JERSEY DAMAGE
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie put total damage in his
state from Sandy at $36.9 billion and will be seeking federal
aid, a spokesman said. The figure includes $7.4 billion in
mitigation and prevention costs.
New York and New Jersey were the states most damaged by
Sandy, the most expensive natural disaster to hit the
Northeastern United States.
Bloomberg, a political independent, said New York wanted 100
percent reimbursement for damage and spending without offsetting
cuts in other federal outlays.
The mayor said this week that New York City was seeking $9.8
billion in federal money to cover damage not paid for by private
insurance or by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Congress has routinely approved emergency supplemental
appropriations to cope with disaster relief costs. Some
congressional aides have said the amount likely would be at
least $11 billion.
Lawmakers from both parties have voiced support for more
disaster relief in Sandy's wake. A White House official said it
was too early to speculate about a specific aid package.
The Obama administration has earmarked more than $1.9
billion for Sandy response and recovery efforts, including more
than $960 million in direct aid to individuals.
Representative Chaka Fattah, a Democratic member of the
House Appropriations Committee from Pennsylvania, introduced a
$12 billion emergency disaster relief bill four days after Sandy
hit in late October.
No action has been taken on the measure. The White House
request is expected to supersede it.