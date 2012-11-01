Some ship restrictions to be lifted at NY harbor Thursday - USCG

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK Nov 1 Some shipping restrictions are expected to be lifted at New York Harbor on Thursday following Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Coast Guard said
The harbor, a major oil-importing hub to the Northeast, has been subject to severe shipping restrictions this week as the Coast Guard tries to assess the damage caused by Sandy and clean up the area.
More information is expected shortly, a spokesman for the USCG said.
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem