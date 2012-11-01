版本:
Some ship restrictions to be lifted at NY harbor Thursday - USCG

NEW YORK Nov 1 Some shipping restrictions are expected to be lifted at New York Harbor on Thursday following Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Coast Guard said

The harbor, a major oil-importing hub to the Northeast, has been subject to severe shipping restrictions this week as the Coast Guard tries to assess the damage caused by Sandy and clean up the area.

More information is expected shortly, a spokesman for the USCG said.

