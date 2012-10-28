UPDATE 1-NYMEX floor trading suspended due to Sandy, electronic trade open

* NYMEX suspends floor trade Monday
* Minimal impact on trade as electronic markets stay open
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Oct 28 The CME said it will
suspend floor trading on Monday at its NYMEX world headquarters
because of mandatory evacuation by the city of New York ahead of
Hurricane Sandy but the move is unlikely to affect trade as
higher-volume electronic dealing will operate normally.
The building, closest in New York City to the Hudson River,
is in evacuation Zone A, CME spokesman Damon Leavall said.
Electronic trading at all CME markets will open at the
regularly scheduled time at Globex and ClearPort, CME's online
electronic platforms.
The CME is the world's largest futures trading exchange
whose contracts include energy, agriculture and foreign
exchange.
"This is a new chapter in trading. Not even a hurricane can
stop trading," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil
Outlooks.
Over the past decade, the NYMEX has seen floor volumes lose
ground to electronic trade. Once noisy, busy pits packed with
traders, the floors are a quiet shadow of their 1990s heyday as
electronic dealing has siphoned off volumes.
Floor trading volumes of the NYMEX crude oil contract
on Friday totaled 55,475 lots. Electronic trading volumes of the
same contract came to 202,173 lots, Reuters data showed.