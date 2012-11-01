ConEd restores power to parts of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn

Nov 1 New York power company Consolidated Edison
Inc restored power to about 2,000 homes in lower
Manhattan and 28,200 in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn on
Wednesday afternoon, it said in a statement.
Two of the underground electrical networks, taken out of
service on Monday night due to floodwater from Storm Sandy, were
restored to service.
The utility noted that some buildings may still be without
electricity due to basement flooding or damage to equipment.
As of 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (2359 GMT), about 719,000
customers in New York City and neighboring Westchester County
were without service, the company said.
That included about 227,000 homes and businesses in
Manhattan and 74,000 in Brooklyn.
Con Edison on Tuesday said that customers served by
underground electric equipment, like in Manhattan, should have
power back within four days.