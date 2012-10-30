版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 23:45 BJT

NYSE Euronext says intends to open as usual on Wednesday

NEW YORK Oct 30 New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext intends to open as usual on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, but testing its contingency plan as well, "just in case," Larry Leibowitz, the company's chief operating officer, said on Tuesday.

"As of now, we are shooting hard to open tomorrow and fully expect to do so," he said in an interview.

