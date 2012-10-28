Obama warns East Coast to brace for Hurricane Sandy

WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama warned
on Sunday that Hurricane Sandy was a "serious and big storm" and
called on East Coast residents to heed the orders of state and
local officials to protect themselves from its onslaught.
Obama, speaking after a briefing at the federal government's
storm response center in Washington, said officials had assured
him that they had all the resources they needed in place, and he
stressed that "it is important for us to respond big and to
respond fast" to the hurricane's onslaught.
"We're going to cut through red tape and we're not going to
get bogged down in a lot of rules," said Obama, who was having
to juggle both is re-election bid and his efforts to stay on top
of the storm's impact just nine days before Election Day.