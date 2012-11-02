版本:
US: foreign flagged oil shipments must reach Northeast by Nov 20

WASHINGTON Nov 2 Shippers that take advantage of a temporary Jones Act waiver allowing foreign flagged vessels in the Gulf of Mexico to bring oil products to the U.S. Northeast after Hurricane Sandy must discharge the shipments by Nov. 20, the U.S. government said on Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act earlier on Friday in an attempt to relieve fuel shortages gripping the Northeast after the storm shut refineries and cut power to gasoline stations. The waiver allows foreign flagged ships transporting oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, to embark from the Gulf of Mexico through Nov. 13 and deliver the fuel up to a week later to New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

