U.S. to buy unleaded, diesel fuel to ease storm shortage

WASHINGTON Nov 2 The Obama administration has directed the Defense Logistics Agency to purchase up to 12 million gallons of unleaded fuel and 10 million gallons of diesel fuel for distribution to areas affected by Hurricane Sandy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Friday.

The purchase, which comes in addition to the emergency diesel loan from Energy Department reserves, will be transported by tanker trucks and distributed throughout New York, New Jersey and other communities stricken by the storm, FEMA said.