Release of API, EIA oil reports could be changed by Sandy

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The American Petroleum Institute said on Monday it has not delayed the release of its weekly petroleum stocks report yet, but it will continue to assess conditions as Hurricane Sandy pummels the Northeast.

"At this point, we do not think there is a need to postpone release," API spokesman Reid Porter said. "We will re-evaluate mid-morning and coordinate as necessary."

API typically releases its weekly report on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly oil stocks and output report.

It is unclear whether the EIA will release its report as scheduled on Wednesday. An EIA spokesman said the agency would likely have a better sense on Tuesday of whether the report would be delayed.