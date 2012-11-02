US issues blanket Jones Act waiver for fuel tankers after Sandy

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday issued a temporary, blanket waiver of the Jones Act to allow foreign-flagged oil tankers from the Gulf of Mexico to help supply the Northeast with fuel, after Hurricane Sandy shut two refineries in the region.
The waiver will run through Nov. 13, the department said.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei