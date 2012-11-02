版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 23:16 BJT

US issues blanket Jones Act waiver for fuel tankers after Sandy

WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday issued a temporary, blanket waiver of the Jones Act to allow foreign-flagged oil tankers from the Gulf of Mexico to help supply the Northeast with fuel, after Hurricane Sandy shut two refineries in the region.

The waiver will run through Nov. 13, the department said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐