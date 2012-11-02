US DHS says got one request for Jones Act waiver

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it received one request from a company for a waiver of the Jones Act to allow foreign flagged vessels to bring fuel to the Northeast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
Earlier on Friday the department had issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act through Nov. 13 to help relieve the region, where two refineries were shut by the storm.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei