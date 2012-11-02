版本:
2012年 11月 2日

US DHS says got one request for Jones Act waiver

WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it received one request from a company for a waiver of the Jones Act to allow foreign flagged vessels to bring fuel to the Northeast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Earlier on Friday the department had issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act through Nov. 13 to help relieve the region, where two refineries were shut by the storm.

