Magellan, NuStar shut down NE oil terminals ahead of Sandy

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 NuStar Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners, two of the biggest players in the nation's pipeline and storage terminal business, have shut terminals expected to be impacted by Hurricane Sandy,
NuStar has already shut three terminals along the Eastern Seaboard from Virginia to New Jersey and is in the process of shutting down four others in the region by Monday afternoon.
Magellan has suspended operations at their Wilmington, Delaware and New Haven, Connecticut terminals. Operations at their Richmond, Virginia terminal remain normal.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.