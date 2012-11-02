版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:36 BJT

Philadelphia refinery back to normal schedule this weekend

NEW YORK Nov 2 Philadelphia Energy Solutions said on Friday it would be back to normal schedules this weekend after running at modestly reduced rates because of delays in seaborne crude deliveries stemming from storm Sandy-related port closures.

