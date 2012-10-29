版本:
Philadelphia Energy Solutions confirm refinery unit shutdowns

Oct 29 Philadelphia Energy Solutions confirmed on Monday the shutdown of process units at its 330,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Sandy later Monday.

"Many of the process units have been shut down, others are in "standby," and the remainder have been brought to their minimum safe operating levels," said Cherice Corley, a spokeswoman for the refinery.

