Philadelphia refinery begins shutdown ahead of Sandy-source

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 Philadelphia Energy Solutions has begun to shut down units at the 330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery ahead of Hurricane Sandy, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.
The reformer at the Point Breeze section is already shut and other units, which were at cut rates late Sunday, are being shut down completely, the source said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.