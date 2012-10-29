版本:
Philadelphia refinery begins shutdown ahead of Sandy-source

NEW YORK Oct 29 Philadelphia Energy Solutions has begun to shut down units at the 330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery ahead of Hurricane Sandy, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The reformer at the Point Breeze section is already shut and other units, which were at cut rates late Sunday, are being shut down completely, the source said.

