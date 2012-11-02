Phillips Bayway refinery could be weeks away from restart-source

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
NEW YORK Nov 2 Phillips 66's 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey is weeks away from restarting due to heavy damage caused by salt water flooding into the facility from the neighboring Arthur Kill during Hurricane Sandy, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.
While the company is not giving any internal timeline for the restart, it is telling employees it is "optimistic" the refinery will restart soon, the source said.
Work is underway on one of the two docks where the pumps were ruined by salt water. Estimates for one dock to return to service and receive product are for next week, the source said.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei