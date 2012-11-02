RPT-Phillips Bayway refinery could be weeks away from restart-source

NEW YORK Nov 2 Phillips 66's 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey is weeks away from restarting due to heavy damage caused by salt water flooding into the facility from the neighboring Arthur Kill during Hurricane Sandy, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

While the company is not giving any internal timeline for the restart, it is telling employees it is "optimistic" the refinery will restart soon, the source said.

Work is underway on one of the two docks where the pumps were ruined by salt water. Estimates for one dock to return to service and receive product are for next week, the source said.