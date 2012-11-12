PSEG restores Sewaren, NJ, substation near Hess oil refinery

Nov 12 The Sewaren, New Jersey, electrical substation near Hess Corp's Port Reading oil refinery has been fully restored after damage by Hurricane Sandy, the Public Service Enterprise Group Inc power company said Monday.

Officials at PSEG and Hess were not immediately available to say if the substation outage was preventing Hess from restarting the 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

Last week, Hess said PSEG would need to repair damage and restore full power before the refinery could be restarted.

"A timeframe for the refinery's restart will be determined once the full power requirement can be met," Hess said last week.

Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states.

PSEG said over the weekend that the 558-megawatt Sewaren natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was still out of service. The company said it did not have a date for the plant's return to service.

The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.