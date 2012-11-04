New Jerseyans flock to bars after Sandy keeps them indoors

| NEPTUNE CITY
NEPTUNE CITY N.J. Nov 4 One Jersey Shore woman
said she felt claustrophobic at home, a man said he suffered
cabin fever while said they were sure they were going "stir
crazy." Many people shut in by superstorm Sandy broke the
monotony Sunday by taking to a cozy barstool with a drink in
hand.
Since Monday night at 8:15 p.m., when the storm knocked out
power, Paulette Balla had been forced to sit at home in Asbury
Park in the darkness wearing "a hoodie, a sweatshirt, a pair of
gloves" and swaddled in two blankets to stay warm, she said. The
only time she ventured out before Sunday was to hunt for
gasoline.
But as she sat at the crowded bar at Clancy's Tavern in
Neptune City and enjoyed the heated room and the glow from her
friends' faces, the hardship the storm had forced on her was
gone.
"This is like heaven," said Balla, 60. "It is great to be
out. I felt claustrophobic at home."
The inability to fire up the furnace as the nights grew
colder last week was very difficult to take. "I have been using
hot tap water for my tea. It didn't really make it," she said.
People along the East Coast and especially New Jersey have
had to face unaccustomed p rivation - little to no h ot food,
showers, cable TV, electricity a nd Internet.
Steve McLaughlin, 59, of Avon, said he loves his mother in
law "dearly." The 87-year-old woman had recently moved into a
nearby apartment, but when Sandy knocked out her heat, he and
his wife took her in and sat her in front of the fireplace in
their living room.
"I've had no TV, Internet and heat. I have experienced cabin
fever with my mother in law in the cabin," he said as he sat at
the bar at Darcy's Tavern in Bradley Beach. After a pause he
diplomatically continued: "But I do love her dearly."
He took his first "leisure trip" out on Sunday. He was
enjoying the football games, a few beers and the heightened
conviviality, he said he felt from the crowd. "Everyone here is
having a very good time."
Bar Anticipation in Lake Como is among the most popular bars
on the Jersey Shore because of its big name bands, multiple TVs
and very large and lively crowds - especially on Sundays during
football season when there is a free hot buffett.
Johnnie B., the manager for 12 years, who did not want to
give his last name, said he had never seen the appreciation for
what the bar offers as he did Sunday.
"A mother and daughter came up to me and said 'Thank you,
thank you,' because they hadn't eaten in two days," he said.
"One friend had been stuck in his second floor because of the
floodwater, and when he got here today, he ate and ate."
This isn't a typical bar buffet of burgers, hot dogs and
cold fries. Instead, a line of tables leading to the bar's
entrance were laden with a huge bowl of king crab legs, and
there were platters of barbecued chicken, hero sandwiches,
pasta, guacamole and salads served up by four people. Inside,
the place was packed.
"I made sure we had more today because I knew we'd have a
bigger crowd," the manager said. "People told me they have been
going stir crazy. They need to mingle, watch the game and enjoy
a drink."
The bar has its own generator so it has been open every
night since the storm. "People came here despite the storm this
week," he said. "Here there is a sense of normalcy. If we were
closed, they would think things were really bad."