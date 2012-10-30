Weather Channel leads cable news ratings with Sandy coverage

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Viewers looking for an
update as Hurricane Sandy approached the U.S. East Coast made
The Weather Channel the most-watched cable news channel on
Sunday.
An average of more than 1.4 million people watched The
Weather Channel at some point during the day, according to
Nielsen data supplied by the network.
The Weather Channel beat rivals including Fox News Channel
and CNN among viewers aged 25 to 54, the primary age group of
interest to cable news advertisers. An average of 590,000
viewers in that age group tuned in from 3 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m.
Monday, its biggest audience for 2012, according to the Nielsen
data.
"People had an immediate need for information about Sandy.
We were just happy they came to us for it," said David Kenny,
chairman and CEO of The Weather Company, the channel's parent
company, in an interview on Monday.
The 25-to-54 viewership more than doubled ratings for News
Corp's Fox News Channel, which had 255,000 viewers
during the same period, according to Nielsen data supplied by
The Weather Channel.
It also far outpaced other news networks that were providing
extensive coverage of the storm. A combined 478,000 viewers age
25 to 54 watched CNN, MSNBC and Headline News Network, the
channel said.
MSNBC said it had 170,000 viewers age 25 to 54 for a
slightly different time period, 6 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
During the same time, Fox had 1.3 million viewers, according to
data provided by MSNBC. The Weather Channel said its viewership
reached 1.6 million during that period.
A CNN representative could not immediately be reached. A Fox
News spokeswoman had no comment.
Digital coverage of the storm also attracted a large
audience. The Weather Channel website weather.com had a record
300 million page views on Monday, it said.
The Weather Channel Cos is owned by a consortium of Comcast
Corp's NBC Universal and the private equity firms Bain
Capital and The Blackstone Group.