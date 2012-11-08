New York City Mayor orders odd-even gasoline rationing

NEW YORK Nov 8 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg on Thursday ordered the rationing of gasoline due to a
severe shortage caused by Superstorm Sandy.
Based on license plate numbers ending in odd or even
numbers, drivers will be allowed to buy gasoline on alternating
days, Bloomberg announced at a briefing. Licenses ending in a
letter are eligible to buy gas on odd-numbered days, he said.
The system, which follows a similar rationing regime
implemented in New Jersey last week because of Sandy, begins at
6 a.m. on Friday, he said.
New York City has been hard hit by fuel shortages since
Sandy hit ten days ago, due to power outages and inventory that
has been stranded at refineries.
Bloomberg said only a quarter of the city's gas stations are
open.
Emergency vehicles, buses, taxis and certain other vehicles
are exempt from the rationing system, he said.