WRAPUP 3-Death toll up, gasoline lines grow in monster storm's wake

* Limited train service returns in New York
* Rescuers search house-to-house in coastal towns
* Obama to return to campaign trail
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 1 New Yorkers awoke to the rumble
of subway trains for the first time in four days on Thursday and
the death toll continued to rise from the former hurricane
Sandy, one of the biggest and most devastating storms ever to
hit the United States.
Lines formed at gas stations amid fuel shortages around the
U.S. Northeast and emergency utility crews struggled to reach
the worst hit areas and restore power to millions of people.
At least 82 people in North America died in the superstorm,
which ravaged the northeastern United States on Monday night,
and officials said the count could climb higher as rescuers
searched house-to-house through coastal towns.
More deaths were recorded overnight as the extent of
destruction became clearer in the New York City borough of
Staten Island, where the storm lifted whole houses off their
foundations.
Authorities recovered 15 bodies from Staten Island. Among
those still missing were two boys aged 4 and 2 who were swept
from their mother's arms by the floodwaters, the New York Post
reported. In all, 34 people died in New York City.
In hard-hit New Jersey, where oceanside towns saw entire
neighborhoods swallowed by seawater and the Atlantic City
boardwalk was destroyed, the death toll doubled to 12.
New Jersey favorite son Bruce Springsteen, along with Jon
Bon Jovi and Sting, will headline a benefit concert for storm
victims Friday night on NBC television, the network announced.
Sandy started as a late-season hurricane in the Caribbean,
where it killed 69 people, before smashing ashore in the United
States with 80 mph (130 kph) winds. It stretched from the
Carolinas to Connecticut and was the largest storm by area to
hit the United States in decades.
About 4.7 million homes and businesses in 15 U.S. states
were without power on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 8.5
million, which surpassed the record 8.4 million customers who
went dark from last year's Hurricane Irene.
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey with a full moon around
high tide, creating a record storm surge that flooded lower
Manhattan. By Thursday, the storm had dissipated over the North
American mainland.
After a three-day hiatus, President Barack Obama was due to
return to the campaign trail on Thursday, boosted in his
re-election bid by a resounding endorsement of his disaster
response from the Republican governor of New Jersey.
The Democratic incumbent, tied in polls with Mitt Romney
before Tuesday's election, begins a two-day trip to the swing
states of Colorado, Ohio and Nevada while his Republican
challenger travels to Virginia.
Obama viewed flooded and sand-swept New Jersey shore
communities on a helicopter tour of the state with Republican
Governor Chris Christie on Wednesday.
"The entire country's been watching. Everyone knows how hard
Jersey has been hit," Obama told people at an evacuation shelter
in the town of Brigantine.
In New York, limited train service returned on some train
and subway lines, but more than half of the gas stations in the
city and neighboring New Jersey remained shut due to power
outages and depleted fuel supplies. Even before dawn, long lines
formed at gas stations that were expected to open.
Fuel supplies into New York and New Jersey were being choked
off in several ways. Two refineries that make up a quarter of
the region's refining capacity were still idle due to power
outages or flooding. The New York Harbor waterway that imports a
fifth of the area's fuel was still closed to traffic, and major
import terminals were damaged and powerless.
In addition, the main oil pipeline from the Gulf Coast,
which pumps 15 percent of the East Coast's fuel, remained shut.
Matthew Gessler of Brooklyn went to Breezy Point, a New York
neighborhood where fire destroyed 111 homes, to inspect damage
to his mother's house. Like others, he likened it to a war zone.
He said you could take a picture of the devastation and say
it was the Middle East "and no one would doubt you at all."
In Jersey City, across the Hudson River from New York,
drivers negotiated intersections without the aid of traffic
lights. Shops were shuttered and lines formed outside pharmacies
while people piled sodden mattresses and furniture along the
side of the roads. The city has issued a curfew on people as
well as a driving ban from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
New Yorkers faced an easier commute as the subway system
resumed limited operations. But four of the seven subway tunnels
under the East River remained flooded and there was no service
in Manhattan below 34th Street, where the power is still out.
Subway rides were free as authorities encouraged commuters
to use mass transit rather than drive. Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and state Governor Andrew Cuomo said private cars must carry at
least three people in order to enter New York, after the city
was clogged by traffic on Wednesday.
LaGuardia airport in New York was scheduled to reopen on
Thursday with limited service. John F. Kennedy and Newark, New
Jersey, airports reopened with limited service on Wednesday.