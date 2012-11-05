YOUR MONEY-Beware of scams that follow natural disasters

By Mitch Lipka
Nov 5 Natural disasters can bring out the best
in people, and also the worst.
Following disasters like superstorm Sandy, opportunists and
scam artists prey on victims as well as those who want to help.
You can expect scams related to home repair, tree removal, used
auto sales, charities and investment - not to mention price
gouging.
Hundreds of price gouging complaints, ranging from hotel
rooms to generators, have already been logged by the New York
attorney general's office. It is illegal in most locations to
drive up prices in the aftermath of a disaster when demand
climbs.
And many scams prey on people who want to help disaster
victims.
"After practically every disaster, in the United States or
abroad, charity scams pop up," says John Breyault, vice
president of the National Consumers League. "We saw charity
scams pop up after Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake in Haiti
and the Indonesian tsunami, to name just a few."
Home-repair and tree-removal scams, for instance, count on
local companies becoming overloaded. An offer to get work done
quickly can be awfully tempting to a desperate homeowner.
"These fraudsters often show up unannounced at consumers'
doors after a disaster offering to quickly repair damage at
cut-rate prices," Breyault says. "All too often, they simply
take the deposit and run, or take the payment and do
purposefully shoddy work that may leave consumers' properties in
even worse shape than when they started."
This can be a double-whammy for consumers since they lose
the money they paid the scammer and may also have to pay to fix
damage caused by the fraudster, Breyault adds.
CONTRACTOR SCAMS
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office
has set up a hotline to report scams, and the Better Business
Bureau (BBB) offer the following advice for those who need
repair work:
· Check with your insurance company before making any
decisions about repairs. Be clear about what will be covered and
any steps you will need to take.
· Before hiring a contractor, ask for references, check their
licenses and insurance, verify the address they are using, and
see what local work they have done. Check their track record
with a local or state licensing office and the BBB.
· Get estimates in writing. Be sure estimates include a
detailed description of the work to be done, the material to be
used, and milestones for making payments.
· Do not pay for work in full in advance. A deposit of up to
one-third of the estimate for the work is typical. Withhold
final payment until the work is done to your satisfaction and
final inspections are completed.
Do not believe a contractor who claims to be supported by
the government, says the Property Casualty Insurers Association
of America. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does
not endorse individual contractors. Anyone who is presented with
such a claim should contact FEMA.
CHARITY CARE
Take care if you want to help victims by donating to
charity. Be particularly leery of charities that have
sound-alike names that are similar to other, well-known
organizations.
Beware of paid fundraisers who call on the phone to solicit
donations. If you're interested in what they have to say, get
information about where you can find out more about the
organization and how you can donate once you have had time to
think about it.
Donate to charities you already know, suggests the Federal
Trade Commission.
Do not give out personal or financial information -
including your credit card or bank account number - unless you
know the charity is reputable. Numerous organizations exist to
help donors screen charities, including Guidestar.org,
CharityNavigator.org and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving
Alliance (Give.org).
EMAIL SECURITY
Potential donors are often targeted by email after a
disaster.
Following a deluge of scams tied to Hurricanes Katrina, Rita
and Wilma, the U.S. Department of Justice established the
National Center for Disaster Fraud. The center warns of requests
via social media (often urging users to click on a photo) or
email soliciting donations. It also urges recipients to not
click on links. Instead, independently seek information about a
charity you are interested in.
The NCDF also urges consumers to avoid cash donations. There
will be no record the organization will have received the money,
and you will not have a record for tax purposes. Any request for
donations via money transfer services should be viewed as
illegitimate.
Use the NCDF email - disaster@leo.gov - to report attempts
to defraud on behalf of storm victims. Complaints can also be
made at the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov
.
Also beware of fraudsters selling cars that were declared a
complete loss from flooding, and scams targeting storm victims
who have received lump sum payouts from insurers.
The BBB warns about the common practice of selling cars that
were flooded but then cleaned up and sold by unscrupulous
dealers.
If you are buying a used vehicle, check to see if it came
from any area that had flooding. Examine the title for the word
"salvage" and get a vehicle history report to see if the car was
declared a loss by an insurance company. Be sure to have the
vehicle inspected by a mechanic.
Look out for investment scams following a disaster. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission says such scams can take
several forms, including seeking investments for companies that
claim to be involved in revenue-producing clean-up; guaranteeing
a high return on an investment; and Ponzi schemes that require
new investor money to pay previous investors.
Numerous such cases followed Hurricane Katrina, the SEC
says. The commission urges a potential investor to be skeptical
of post-disaster investment opportunities. Check if the seller
of the investment is properly licensed, ask a lot of questions,
then verify the answers with an unbiased knowledgeable source,
the SEC says.