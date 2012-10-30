Spectra says Sandy caused outages, no customer impact

NEW YORK Oct 30 Spectra Energy said on
Tuesday that Hurricane Sandy caused power and communication
outages at "the majority" of its facilities in the New York-New
Jersey area, but customers on its Northeast natural gas pipeline
systems remained unaffected.
The Houston-based natural gas infrastructure company said it
continued to assess its facilities after Sandy made landfall on
the U.S. East Coast late on Monday.
"Following last night's storm, we have begun early
assessment of our employees and facilities," the company said in
a website posting. It expects to have further information as the
week progresses.
On Monday, Spectra said its Lambertville compressor station
in West Amwell Township, New Jersey, and the Suffern meter
station in New York were shut as the storm approached the
region, but no impact on customers was expected.
Back-up generators were in place in anticipation of power
outages.
The company also halted construction work on its New
Jersey-New York pipeline project as of Sunday.