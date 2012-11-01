版本:
中国
2012年 11月 1日

Motiva: At least two diesel tanks damaged at Sewaren terminal

NEW YORK Nov 1 Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, said at least two diesel storage tanks were damaged in the wake of super storm Sandy at its Sewaren, New Jersey facility, leaking an unknown substance into the Arthur Kill waterway that separates New Jersey from Staten Island.

Motiva said previously deployed booms are skimming the fuel in the Woodbridge creek adjacent to where the spill occurred.

