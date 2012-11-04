UPDATE 1-State Farm to fly plane towing phone number over NY, NJ

Nov 3 State Farm, the largest U.S. home and auto insurer, said on Saturday it would start flying two planes over areas affected by superstorm Sandy, towing a banner with its claims number.

The planes will fly from sunrise to sunset, with one covering the greater New York City area and the other the New Jersey coast. A spokeswoman said later on Saturday the flights would begin on Monday.

The insurer has already received nearly 76,000 claims from that storm that battered oceanside communities in New Jersey and New York.

The Consumer Federation of America said there would be hundreds of thousands of insurance claims filed due to Sandy and it could take weeks before homeowners or renters with damaged roofs or flooded basements see an insurance adjuster in person.