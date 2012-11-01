On Staten Island, cries for help replaced by a loss for words

* Split-second escapes from disaster; rescues from rooftops
* Many lost all, except their lives, when waves crashed
ashore
* Now, the slow slog to clean up ruined homes
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Nov 1 On Hamden Ave, a storm-wrecked
street on New York City's Staten Island, everyone was talking
about the surge - a wall of water that came tearing down the
street on Monday night.
As families picked through mud-caked photo albums and couch
cushions, and stared at ruined cars scattered across the
neighborhood, they talked on Thursday about how a little bit of
rain suddenly turned into pools of water. Then swelled and kept
swelling until the water flooded the first floor of homes.
"We heard this noise and it sounded like a train," said Dawn
Rautenstrauch, speaking three days after Sandy, a vicious storm,
tore across the East Coast, washing away houses, trees and
bridges. "There was a 10-foot wave carrying cars."
The 37-year-old mother of three had been outside smoking a
cigarette when the floods came. She had just enough time to grab
her children out of a room in the building's basement, where
they were watching television, and bring them up to safety on
the building's second floor.
"We were listening to people on their roofs screaming for
help," said Rautenstrauch, her voice breaking. "And to think
we're actually the lucky ones. I don't have nothing, but we're
alive."
Staten Island, which lies across New York Harbor from lower
Manhattan, is home to about 500,000 residents, many blue-collar
workers whose families have lived there for generations.
Few areas were as devastated by the storm in terms of
property damage and loss of life; 15 of the 39 New York City
residents killed were from Staten Island. The dead included two
boys, ages 2 and 4, who were swept from their mother's arms by
the floodwaters.
HERO OF HAMDEN AVENUE
Most of the hardest hit neighborhoods, including Hamden
Avenue, were under evacuation orders. And while residents said
they regretted the decision to ignore the order, many said they
were surprised the damage was so significant. When Hurricane
Irene swept through this area last year, it hardly left a mark.
"It was like living through Titanic, but on ground," said
Krystina Berrios, 25, who works for a home care agency. "You
would never think in a million years having to go through
something like this."
Berrios lived in an apartment in the basement - though she
passed the storm with family on the building's second floor -
and everything she owned was destroyed.
She said she spent Monday night glued to a window, terrified
that the water would rise even higher and drown her family. At
dawn, Berrios spotted the lights of a rescue crew, and her
family was taken to dry land a few blocks inland.
She returned for the first time on Thursday morning, after
hearing rumors that vandals were breaking into people's homes
and stealing what had not been destroyed.
If there is a hero on Hamden Avenue, the neighbors said it
would be Gus Veintimilla, a 30-year-old sanitation worker. He
lives at the end of the street, just a few houses down from his
parents.
He was awakened in the aftermath of the storm by the sound
of city rescue workers knocking down doors as they helped people
from their flooded homes.
But after taking the most severe cases - a mother and father
trapped on their roof with their four young children, among
others - the team did not return.
Veintimilla spotted a man in a six-foot wooden dingy and
asked if he could use it.
Over the next three hours, he delivered his neighbors,
family by family, from their flooded homes to dry land.
"I just said,'Get your stuff together. Take whatever you
need,'" he said.
Some of the neighbors ended up at the home of Teresa Connor,
a counselor at Staten Island University Hospital.
"Stupid me, I should have evacuated," said Connor
She said the force of the approaching water was like nothing
she had ever seen before. She said it knocked down her 300-pound
husband.
As residents on Thursday began the process of cleaning up
their ruined homes, Patrick Donaghue, a 26-year-old from the
area who works in Manhattan's Fulton Fish Market, arrived in a
car packed with donated clothing and toys, and bags of
groceries.
He opened the trunk and told the crowds of people to help
themselves.
"It's devastating," he said. "A lot of people have lived
here for generations. And now, all your memories are gone. It
makes you want to cry. You're at a loss for words."