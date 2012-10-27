Tropical cyclone Sandy regains hurricane strength

MIAMI Oct 27 Tropical cyclone Sandy regained
hurricane strength on Saturday after flagging wind speeds
earlier in the day triggered its downgrade to a tropical storm,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), the Miami-based Hurricane Center
said Sandy's top sustained winds were 75 miles per hour (120 km
per hour), making it a weak Category 1 hurricane.
The massive storm, with a rapidly expanding wind field, was
located about 335 miles (540 km) southeast of Charleston, South
Carolina, and moving on a north-northeast track toward its
expected landfall early next week on the northeast U.S. coast.