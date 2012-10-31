UPDATE 1-NYC subways to reopen Thursday with limited runs, Cuomo says

NEW YORK Oct 31 New York City's subway system
will resume limited operations on Thursday, four days after it
was shut down ahead of the arrival of Sandy, the massive storm
that brought unprecedented flooding to the world's financial
capital, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Limited service on suburban commuter rail lines serving Long
Island to the east and Westchester County and Connecticut to the
north was to resume on Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo said at a
press conference. Trains were to begin operating on the Long
Island Railroad and Metro North Railroad systems at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) on Wednesday.
Cuomo said the restored subway service would be supplemented
by a "bus bridge" between Manhattan and Brooklyn given that four
of the seven tunnels connecting the two boroughs under the East
River remain flooded. Three of the seven tunnels were now clear
of water, he said.
In Manhattan, there would be no subway service south of 34th
Street, Cuomo said.
New York City was brought to a near standstill by flooding,
power outages and transportation closures after the storm hit
Monday night.
The city counts an average of 5.3 million riders each
weekday. The system, which runs around the clock, comprises 21
subway routes linked by 468 stations, and stretches across 660
miles (1,062 km) of track.
Cuomo said officials faced huge task to restore not only
transportation services but other key portions of the city's
infrastructure damaged when Sandy swept a record storm surge of
nearly 14 feet (4.3 metres) over southern Manhattan and other
low-lying waterfront neighborhoods.
"It was frightening. It was frightening. It looked
apocalyptic," Cuomo said of the flooding he witnessed on Monday
night at the height of the storm.