Sunoco reopens 350 gas stations, trucking supply in from NY, PA

UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in 1.5 bln euro market transaction
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
NEW YORK Nov 2 Sunoco said on Friday it had reopened 350 service stations as of Friday and was trucking in supply from terminals in upstate New York and Pennsylvania.
The company said that two key termminals in Inwood, on the northern tip of Manhattan Island, and Newark, NJ, remain closed after severe flooding.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website