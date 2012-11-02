版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六

Sunoco reopens 350 gas stations, trucking supply in from NY, PA

NEW YORK Nov 2 Sunoco said on Friday it had reopened 350 service stations as of Friday and was trucking in supply from terminals in upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

The company said that two key termminals in Inwood, on the northern tip of Manhattan Island, and Newark, NJ, remain closed after severe flooding.

