US cell phone system recovering slowly after Sandy

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Cell phone towers knocked off
line by superstorm Sandy were being gradually restored to
service, but fueling generators for relay sites in areas without
electricity is difficult, the Federal Communications Commission
said on Thursday.
Sandy knocked out about 25 percent of cell sites on the U.S.
east coast this week, the FCC said.
About 19 percent were still offline as of Thursday morning,
the FCC said. Cell sites can be towers or smaller facilities
which relay wireless calls.
"Restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas - including
New York and New Jersey - continues to be more difficult," said
David Turetsky, chief of the FCC Public Safety and Homeland
Security Bureau.
"Replenishing fuel supplies for generators that are enabling
communications networks to continue operating is a particularly
critical challenge," he said in a statement.