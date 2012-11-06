US SEC to extend filing date for some affected by storm

Nov 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said it was extending the deadline for filings and
other obligations for U.S. companies affected by Hurricane
Sandy.
The SEC said requests to postpone filings would be handled
on a case-by-case basis, and that it would allow companies or
individuals scheduled to file with the SEC between Oct. 29 and
Nov. 20 an extension until Nov 21. htt p://r.reuters.com/rev73t
U.S. fund managers are expected to file form 13F within 45
days of the end of each quarter, which would be Nov. 14. U.S.
companies were due to file quarterly and annual reports on Oct.
30.